Paducah, KY health organizations providing free skin cancer screenings

Written by Jeff Cunningham, Anchor
(Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

It is the summer season and time for all of us to start thinking about protecting our skin.

One local hospital is offering free skin cancer screenings.

Appointments are being accepted by Baptist Health Paducah and Lourdes Hospital.

The free screenings will be from 8 to 11 am Saturday June 24 at the Outpatient Surgery Center in the Marshall Nemer Pavillion.

Call 270-442-1310 for more information.

