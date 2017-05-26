Utility companies preparing for severe weather during Memorial D - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Utility companies preparing for severe weather during Memorial Day weekend

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
The chance for strong winds also increases the chance of power outages in the Heartland.

That's why an electric company that serves multiple counties is preparing right now.

Shawn Seabaugh with Citizens Electric said his team is ready for all severe weather that may impact this holiday weekend.

When severe weather hits our area, you can expect that some people will lose their power.

Citizens Electric offers an outage map on its website that technicians keep updated while restoring power.

Seabaugh said this will weekend is no different than any other with the extra help they have on staff.

“We have guys that are on call and we have an order that we have to call more linemen in as needed," he said. "So if a large storm was to occur, not only will we call our crew, we will also reach out like we did in the tornado to have other cooperatives send an alignment over to get the power back on faster.”

Seabaugh suggests that if your power gets shut off, give the Citizens Electric a call.

Thanks to our smart grid, we can identify when members are out by whats communicating with our system," Seabaugh said. "Its always important to know when your power is out so that we know whats going on."

If this storm becomes greater, he says they also have other companies ready to come in and help as well.

