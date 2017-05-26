Heartland baseball scores from 5/26 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland baseball scores from 5/26

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland baseball scores from Friday 5/26.

NCAA Baseball

OVC Tournament Elimination Round

Murray State-8
Southeast Missouri-5

Murray State-4
Belmont-5

H.S. Baseball

Class 5 State Quarterfinal

Vianney-1
Poplar Bluff-0

Southern Illinois Miners-0
Traverse City-16
 

MLB

St. Louis-0
Colorado-10

