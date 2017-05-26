Heartland police warn motorists to be careful, drive safely duri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland police warn motorists to be careful, drive safely during Memorial Day weekend

Written by Marc Thomas, Reporter
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Memorial Day weekend is here and it’s expected to be a busy one.

According to AAA, it will be the busiest in the last 12 years. The group estimates that 39 million people will travel U.S. roadways and drive about 50 miles, on average.

Here in the Heartland, officials are on hand, ready to deal with the extra motorists on the roads and possible hazards, like inclement weather and distracted drivers.

Scott City Police Sergeant J. Marberry said it's important to keep an eye out on the road to ensure a safe arrival to your destination.

“With the extra traffic, you have more concerns and with the chance of rain this weekend, there’s concern for that, so people need to drive a little bit slower,” said Marberry.

Marberry also adds that drivers should avoid distractions while behind the wheel. That includes use of mobile devices while operating a vehicle.

