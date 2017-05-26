Jackson Fire Rescue welcomes new emergency vehicle - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson Fire Rescue welcomes new emergency vehicle

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Firefighters in Jackson are showing off their latest firefighting tool. 

Officials say the new fire truck is not only better when responding to emergencies - it's safer for the firefighters too. 

The truck has airbags just like any other passenger car would. It also holds more water than the previous pumper.  But you won't see the truck on any calls for the next couple of weeks because it has to be properly inducted into the station. 

Jackson Fire Rescue Captain Robert Greif said there is a dedication ceremony planned for June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Station One in Jackson. 

The public is invited to the ceremony where Greif says, "we let the public in there and we let them wash the truck for the first time. We give out souvenir towels for them to dry the truck with... We actually push the truck back in  the engine bay like it was back in the old horse and carriage days."

Greif says that firefighters are people of tradition and having a ceremony like this has been going on forever. 

