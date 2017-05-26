Jackson, MO Fire Department prepare for Memorial Day weekend

It's going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend in the Heartland, and emergency officials say they are ready.

In addition to the holiday weekend, the 100 Mile Yard sale begins in Jackson and continues down Highway 25.

"Everyday we monitor what's going on and we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best," said Captain Robert Greif of Jackson Fire Rescue.

Greif is confident that his team is prepared for whatever comes along this weekend.

