Scott City woman injured in crash

A Scott City woman was seriously hurt in a crash early Friday morning, May 26.

An online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says a 2001 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Angela Blakely ran off the right side of County Road 325 off Highway PP. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting Blakely.

Blakely, 22, was taken to St. Francis Medical Center for treatment. No one else was in the vehicle.

