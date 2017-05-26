Cardinals continue road trip, head to Colorado

The St. Louis Cardinals will look to get back on track against the Colorado Rockies.

St. Louis has been struggling as of late. The Cards are just 2-8 in their last eight games and St. Louis has lost three straight series.

Despite the recent struggles, St. Louis is just one game behind the first place Chicago Cubs.

Colorado comes into the match-up with the best record in the National League sporting a 31-18 record.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.