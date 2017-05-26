Notre Dame freshman wins Triple Jump state championship - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Notre Dame Freshman triple jumper Riley Burger won the Class 4 state Triple Jump Championship on Friday in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Burger claimed the title with a jump of 40 feet and 2 inches.

Burger will compete in three other events this weekend at the State Finals.

