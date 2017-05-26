SIUC to hold chancellor candidate forums - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIUC to hold chancellor candidate forums

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Public forums with two new candidates for chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale were scheduled for June 13 and 14.

Rodney Hanley will hold a public forum from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 in Morris Library's John C. Guyon Auditorium.

Carlo Montemagno will hold a public forum from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 in Guyon Auditorium.

According to SIUC, each candidate will speak for 15 minutes before taking questions from the audience.

You can click here for information about each candidate.

Four candidates are under consideration for the position of chancellor at SIUC. Two of the candidates, William Bradley Colwell and George W. Hynd, participated in campus forums and meetings in April. Two additional candidates are under consideration at the request of the SIU Board of Trustees.

The two campus visits will take place prior to SIU Board of Trustees interviews with the four finalists later in the week. Details about the meeting are pending and will be announced by public notice on June 12.

Two of the originally named finalists, Carl Pinkert and Jeff Elwell, withdrew from consideration.

