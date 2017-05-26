SEMO eliminated from OVC baseball tournament after 8-5 loss to M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO eliminated from OVC baseball tournament after 8-5 loss to Murray State

The Murray State baseball team eliminated Southeast Missouri State 8-5 Friday in the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Tournament in Oxford, Alabama.

With the loss, the Redhawks finish the season 29-26 under first year head coach Andy Sawyers.

The Racers move on in the elimination bracket against an opponent still to be determined.

