Missouri Legislature passes electricity rate incentives

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in southeast Missouri on Saturday, May 20.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in southeast Missouri on Saturday, May 20.
A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.
A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.
With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.
With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.
The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.
The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.
Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.
Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.