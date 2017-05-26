Heartland Cooks: Damarcus's Spicy Salmon Sushi Roll

Damarcus Pryor enjoys challenging himself in the kitchen.

The young chef enjoys trying out new, unusual recipes to improve his skills. This week, Damarcus shares his version of a Spicy Salmon Sushi Roll.

Ingredients:

3 ounces fresh raw salmon filet

1 Tablespoon Mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon Spicy Chili Paste

2 Tablespoons finely sliced green onions

Large pinch sesame seeds

1 seaweed sheet

¾ cup cooked sticky rice

2 slices avocado

Directions:

Thinly slice salmon filet. Dice half of the salmon slices into ¼ inch cubes and set the remaining slices aside.

In a small mixing bowl combine diced salmon, mayonnaise, Sriracha sauce, spicy chili paste, green onions and sesame seeds. Stir well to coat salmon well.

Place seaweed sheet on a flat surface. Spread sticky rice in a thin layer on top of seaweed sheet pressing carefully so it sticks.

Place seaweed sheet, rice-side-down, on a bamboo sushi rolling mat that is covered with plastic wrap.

Place two slices of avocado lengthwise across seaweed sheet. Top with salmon mixture.

Carefully roll end the of the salmon sheet using the bamboo sheet to compress.

Remove bamboo sheet. Top with remaining slices of salmon.

Cover roll with another slice of plastic wrap and place bamboo wrap over the top of the salmon layer. Compress again.

Slice sushi through plastic wrap using a very sharp knife.

Top each sushi piece with a small dollop of mayonnaise and quickly scorch with a kitchen torch.

Top with sesame seeds and enjoy!

