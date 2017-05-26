Military families encouraged to check for unclaimed medals

State Treasurer Eric Schmitt is encouraging Missouri military families to look for unclaimed medals that may belong to them.

Pictures of military medals and insignia that were turned over to the Unclaimed Property Division are paired with names and addresses of the last known owners online. You can click here to look.

The list contains 185 items and is searchable by name, city, county and medal type.

The medals and insignia held by the treasurer's office come from deposit boxes that have been turned over to the Unclaimed Property Division after five years of inactivity or no contact from the owner.

