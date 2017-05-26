Kentucky Lt. Gov. honors fallen troopers and officers at KSP memorial service

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton joined Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders to remember fallen Kentucky State Police troopers and officers at a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.

“We are here to honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty and recognize the sacrifices of their families,” said Lt. Gov. Hampton. “The courage, compassion, and commitment of not only fallen officers, but of all officers across Kentucky is truly humbling.”

“There is no greater measure of commitment than sacrificing one’s life for the safety and security of others,” said Secretary Tilley. “Not only on this day, but every day, it’s our duty to honor our fallen heroes and their families by making the most of what they have given us.”

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders provided a heartfelt message to all of the fallen officer family members in attendance at the ceremony.

“We will continue to honor our fallen officers to ensure that those who dedicated their lives to the Commonwealth of Kentucky will never be forgotten,” said Sanders. “Their service and ultimate sacrifice inspire us all, and we will never forget them or the families they left behind.”

