Shots fired at Massac Co., IL home, search for 3 suspects underway

Deputies in Massac County, Illinois are looking for three people involved in a shooting at a home in Brookport, Ill.

According to a release from the sheriff's department, surveillance video captured the crime.

It happened at a home on West 5th Street on May 18 around 2 a.m.

The video shows three people approach the home. Investigators believe two of those people had automatic rivals.

You can see the two suspects firing shots at the home as they run away. The home and a car had several bullet holes.

Investigators have developed possible suspects, but are asking anyone who may have information about this crime to call the sheriff's department at 618-524-2912. You can also submit tips to the Massac County TIPS page.

