JOIN KFVS: Celebrate the true meaning of Memorial Day

More than 300,000 turned out in 2016 to view the parade in person. (Source: National Memorial Day Parade)

All branches of the military will be represented at the 13th annual National Memorial Day Parade. (Source: Memorial Day Parade)

(RNN) - Memorial Day is the traditional beginning of summer when families and friends gather to barbecue, travel and do anything else freedom and warm weather allow.

But we shouldn’t lose sight that it’s also the most sacred day of the year for the U.S. military - the day to honor American troops who died in combat.

The National Memorial Day Parade annually draws hundreds of thousands to Washington, DC. Organizers call it a “moving timeline” that celebrates all who serve, have served, and especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Raycom station KFVS will bring it to you live on TV on Monday, May 29 from 1-3 p.m.

This year’s grand marshal is filmmaker Ken Burns, whose award-winning historical documentaries have told the stories of the people who shaped our nation. Like Burns’ films, the parade tells the story of American service members from the Revolutionary War to today.

Others joining in the celebration include musicians Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Daughtry, actor Joe Mantegna, Miss America and Chef Robert Irvine of the Food Channel.

As you enjoy the holiday, we hope you’ll a minute to remember the heroes who are not able to have a burger and a beer with us – the service members past and present who make our way of life possible.

