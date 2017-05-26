Man arrested after leading Jackson, MO police on a chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested after leading Jackson, MO police on a chase

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Hunter Stephens (Source: Source: Jackson Police Department) Hunter Stephens (Source: Source: Jackson Police Department)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau man is behind bars after allegedly refusing to stop for officers in Jackson.

According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, a call came in about an assault in progress.

Before officers made it to the scene of the assault, the suspect, Hunter Stephens, 19, took off in his vehicle.

Officers found his vehicle after they got a call about a leave the scene crash.

Stephens would not stop for officers who were behind him with their emergency lights and sirens activated.

Investigators said Stephens drove through a yard on West Deerwood where he got out and tried to get into the home through a back door.

He was taken into custody before he got inside, according to police.

Stephens is charged with resisting a lawful stop and driving while intoxicated.

He's being held on $10,000 bond.

