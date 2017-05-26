1 hurt in car vs. motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Mount Auburn in Cape Girardeau.

It happened around 8 a.m. near the mall and Doctor's Park.

According to investigators, a car turned into Hospitality Drive in front of the motorcycle. The bike collided with the car.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.

Traffic is moving slow in the area, but the road is open.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.