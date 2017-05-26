May 29 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 29 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
The morning birthday list includes a couple of sports figures with ties to the St. Louis area.

He's a relief pitcher for the Cardinals known for his fastball which can sometimes top 100 miles per hour. Trevor Rosenthal is 27 today.

He's a former NASCAR driver who owns the I-55 Raceway track at Pevely, Missouri. He grew up in Fenton and in 1985 he was named Nascar's rookie of the year. He still races on local dirt and asphalt tracks around the country.  Ken Schrader is 62 today.

Speaking of racing, this guy is a Indy 500 legend.  He won the race 4 times during his career, 1970, 71, 78 and in 1987. Al Unser is 78 today.

How about some Girl Power? She's a British singer who was a member of the Spice Girls.  Back then she went by the stage name Scary Spice.  These days she goes by Mel B and she's 42 today.

She's a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist known for songs like Bring Me Some Water,  I'm the Only One and Your Little Secret. Melissa Etheridge is 56 today.

