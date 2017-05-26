Illinoisans encouraged to observe 'Moment of Remembrance' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinoisans encouraged to observe 'Moment of Remembrance'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois veterans' advocates are urging Illinois residents to observe a moment of silence on Memorial Day to honor the National Moment of Remembrance .

The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs says the Moment of Remembrance was established by Congress. It urges all Americans to stop whatever they're doing at 3 p.m. local time on Monday and pause silently for one minute.

Veterans' Affairs Director Erica Jeffries says it's a good way to "recognize the nobility of military services in liberty's name." She says each American who participates "will help reclaim Memorial Day for the noble and sacred reason for with it was intended." That is for service members who died in battle.

Each participant may pause where he or she is and regardless of whether alone or with others.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

