Man runs from Graves Co. deputies for the 2nd time, arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man runs from Graves Co. deputies for the 2nd time, arrested

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Blake Youngblood (Source: Graves Co. Jail) Blake Youngblood (Source: Graves Co. Jail)
Davin Sanford (Source: Graves Co. Jail) Davin Sanford (Source: Graves Co. Jail)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Graves County man who has a history of running from deputies is behind bars on several charges.

According to Detective C.S. Hendley with the Graves County Sheriff's Office, detectives went to Wingo on May 25 to look for Blake Youngblood to talk to him about a theft investigation.

Youngblood, who was driving south on Saint Paul St., noticed the detective and took off. Hendley said he'd run from deputies on May 9 as well.

The detective quickly caught up with him and took him into custody for the second time in two weeks.

Youngblood and one of his passengers, Davin Sanford, were questioned about the theft of a lawn mower.

Sanford reportedly confessed to stealing the mower and told the detective that he'd taken it to Youngblood's house to mow his yard.

When asked about the mower, Youngblood told the detective that he had the mower on May 22, but said he wasn't sure where it was located now.

Youngblood faces charges of fleeing or evading in a vehicle, receiving stolen property, and tampering with physical evidence.

Sanford is charged with theft by unlawful taking. He also had a warrant for his arrest out of Frankfort, Kentucky.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly