What you need to know: May 26

Friday will be a bit breezy and there is a chance of some small storms Friday night. Saturday has been declared a First Alert Action Day because there is a threat of severe weather Saturday afternoon. Laura Wibbenmeyer said large tornadoes and large hail are both possible. You should expect a round of storms Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday.

Miles and miles of sales: Yard sale pickers rejoice! The 100 Mile Yard Sale is underway! The sales stretch from Jackson, MO to Kennett, MO!

Travel ban battle: Donald Trump's administration is pledging a Supreme Court showdown over his travel ban after a federal appeals ruled that the ban "drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination."

Guide to HerrinFesta Italiana: Music, food, and fun. What more could you ask for? Heartland Weekend has a round-up of the 5 'must see' events at HerrinFesta Italiana.

Investigation into Russian ties: President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, his attorney said.

