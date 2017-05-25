Veterans, volunteers prepare Mound City National Cemetery for Me - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Veterans, volunteers prepare Mound City National Cemetery for Memorial Day

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MOUND CITY, IL (KFVS) -

As the nation prepares to honor those who have died while serving in the Armed Forces, a number of Heartland communities are remembering their fallen heroes.

The Mound City National Cemetery places flags at every grave just like Arlington - and today, that's more than 9,500 graves. It's a stunning sight for those there.

More than a hundred volunteers helped place the flags and got all of them put in in just over an hour. Some of the people who were there Thursday were veterans themselves.

"Each one of these people were important," said Sondra Thornton. "Whether they were a brother or sister, they had families."

Thornton was also able to place the flag at her own fathers head stone. Her way of giving him the highest honor.

One of the big things that they want people to remember is that this holiday is about those who died.

"That's what Memorial Day is. To honor our fallen soldiers sailor and marines," said veteran Tom Mueller. "I mean we honor all soldiers, and there are 2,700 unknown soldiers. basically we're standing - these are all unknown soldiers. If you notice the sign, most of these are unknown soldiers."

"If we were ever to forget the people who wore the uniform, I think our nation would be in trouble." said Thornton. 

The flags will remain in the ground until Tuesday when more volunteers will remove them from the graves. There will also be a ceremony Saturday morning at the cemetery honoring female veterans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly