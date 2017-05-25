Veterans, volunteers prepare Mound City National Cemetery for Memorial Day

As the nation prepares to honor those who have died while serving in the Armed Forces, a number of Heartland communities are remembering their fallen heroes.

The Mound City National Cemetery places flags at every grave just like Arlington - and today, that's more than 9,500 graves. It's a stunning sight for those there.

More than a hundred volunteers helped place the flags and got all of them put in in just over an hour. Some of the people who were there Thursday were veterans themselves.

"Each one of these people were important," said Sondra Thornton. "Whether they were a brother or sister, they had families."

Thornton was also able to place the flag at her own fathers head stone. Her way of giving him the highest honor.

One of the big things that they want people to remember is that this holiday is about those who died.

"That's what Memorial Day is. To honor our fallen soldiers sailor and marines," said veteran Tom Mueller. "I mean we honor all soldiers, and there are 2,700 unknown soldiers. basically we're standing - these are all unknown soldiers. If you notice the sign, most of these are unknown soldiers."

"If we were ever to forget the people who wore the uniform, I think our nation would be in trouble." said Thornton.

The flags will remain in the ground until Tuesday when more volunteers will remove them from the graves. There will also be a ceremony Saturday morning at the cemetery honoring female veterans.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.