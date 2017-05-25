H.S. Baseball scores from 5/25 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

H.S. Baseball scores from 5/25

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland high school baseball tournament scores from 5/25.

MO Class 4 Quarterfinal

Sikeston-4
Lutheran South-5

IL Regional

Murphysboro-4
Mt. Vernon-6

