Woman injured in one-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah woman was injured Thursday afternoon in a single car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On Thursday, May 25, 2017, at approximately 4:14 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a one vehicle crash in the 1700 block of N. Friendship Rd.

The investigation showed Kathy White, 57, of Paducah, Ky., was traveling on N. Friendship Rd. when her vehicle left the road.

White's vehicle then traveled through a yard and into a wooded area, where her vehicle came to final rest on its driver side.

She was trapped inside her vehicle and was removed by non-mechanical means by Concord Fire Department.

White was transported to a local Hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Stinetts Towing, Concord Fire Department and Mercy Regional EMS. Deputy Byron Sparkman was the lead investigator in the collision.

