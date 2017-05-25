Woman injured in single-car crash in Calloway Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman injured in single-car crash in Calloway Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Calloway County Sheriff’s Office) (Source: Calloway County Sheriff’s Office)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Kentucky woman was injured in a single-car crash in Calloway County, Kentucky on Thursday morning.

On May 25 at approximately 6:40 a.m., the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls about an injury accident near the intersection of KY HWY 121 South and Allbritten Lane, south of Murray.

A driver, identified by the last name of Wells, 19, of Almo, was travelling north on HWY 121 when he said he fell asleep and ran off the road.

Wells left the east side of the road, hit a driveway culvert and went airborne for approximately 75 feet. He then struck a fire hydrant and came to rest near a house. Wells was not injured in the accident.

A passenger in Wells' vehicle, Brittany Bristoe, 19, of Murray was not wearing her seat belt and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Bristoe was transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital for treatment. The Murray Calloway County Hospital Ambulance Service and the Calloway County Fire Rescue responded to the accident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly