MISSING IN ILLINOIS: Have you seen these people? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MISSING IN ILLINOIS: Have you seen these people?

Written by Heartland News
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Arianna Miller Arianna Miller
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists 116 people as missing in the state of Illinois. Take a look at their pictures to see if you recognize any of them.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see the slideshow.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly