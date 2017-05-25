Cape Girardeau police investigating stolen mower, tools

Police say the stolen mower was similar to this one. (Source: Cape Police Department/KFVS)

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a stolen mower and some tools.

According to police, a Scag Tiger Cat zero turn mower was taken; along with numerous tools, Craftsman tool cabinets and welders during a burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313, text "CAPEPD" to 847411 or email police@cityofcape.org.

