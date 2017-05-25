Cape Girardeau police investigating stolen mower, tools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police investigating stolen mower, tools

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Police say the stolen mower was similar to this one. (Source: Cape Police Department/KFVS) Police say the stolen mower was similar to this one. (Source: Cape Police Department/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a stolen mower and some tools.

According to police, a Scag Tiger Cat zero turn mower was taken; along with numerous tools, Craftsman tool cabinets and welders during a burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313, text "CAPEPD" to 847411 or email police@cityofcape.org.

