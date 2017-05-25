Boil water order issued after water main break near Cape Girardeau airport

A water main break in front of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was fixed on Thursday, May 25.

According to Airport Manager Bruce Loy, the water main break was in front of the terminal.

He said the break was fixed by Thursday evening and a boil water order was issued for 30 hours.

According to Loy, restrooms were working, drinking water was available if needed and the restaurant was up and running.

It did not cause an issue with flights.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.