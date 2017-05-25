Tennessee Tech defeats SEMO in OVC Baseball Tournament - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tennessee Tech defeats SEMO in OVC Baseball Tournament

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
(KFVS) -

Top seeded Tennessee Tech defeated Southeast Missouri State 14-9 Thursday in the 2nd round of the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama.

With the loss, the Redhawks fall into the elimination bracket and will play the loser of the Murray State and Morehead State at 11 on Friday morning.

