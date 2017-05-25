5/28/17 - Boating Safety

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and that means a lot of you, including me, will be out on boats on Heartland lakes and rivers. Cruising on the water is a great way to spend the weekend but it only takes one bad decision to change things for the worst, especially if alcohol is involved.

You may not know it but the drinking and driving laws are the same for boats as they are for cars. So, if you’re going to the lake or river, don’t drink and drive or boat drunk. Some Heartland states allow an open container on the boat but all Heartland states have laws that say if you’re blood alcohol level is .08 or above you’re going to jail.

But getting locked up isn’t the worst thing that can happen. Every year we do stories about tragic events that happen on the water over Memorial Day weekend. In most cases, they are all preventable. Someone’s bad decision ruins the weekend for everyone. And drinking is not the only thing you need to be smart about. Make sure you have enough life jackets on board and your lights work. And check that fire extinguisher you haven’t look at in a few years, you just never know when you might need them.

We're not trying to dampen your holiday weekend. Just trying to make sure we are all safe. So get out and enjoy the lakes and rivers across the Heartland. Just remember to be safe, for the sake of your family, and for ours.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

Boating laws by state from Boat-ed.com

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail ViewPoint

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to main ViewPoint page