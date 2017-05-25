Broadway gate open, Themis gate remains closed at downtown Cape Girardeau river wall

One pedestrian gate open and another is still closed at the river wall in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to Nicolette Brennan, public information officer for the city, the Broadway gate was opened on Tuesday morning, May 30.

She said they plan to open the Themis gate on Thursday morning.

Both pump stations are in operation.

Brennan said the current forecast shows the river will go below base flood stage on June 11.

As of Tuesday, May 30, the flood stage was 35.3 feet and very slowly falling.

According to the Cape Girardeau Public Works, the gates were closed due to the high river level.

