Missouri State eliminates SIU in MVC baseball tourney with 13-3 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri State eliminates SIU in MVC baseball tourney with 13-3 win

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SPRINGFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

The top seeded Missouri State baseball team eliminated the Southern Illinois Salukis 13-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Thursday in Springfield, Mo.

SIU finishes the season with a 27-30 record.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly