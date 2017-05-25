Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, MO without hot water after b - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, MO without hot water after broken water line

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
BONNE TERRE, MO (KFVS) -

The correctional center in Bonne Terre, Missouri is without hot water through Saturday, May 27.

According to David Owen, communication director for the MDC, the Easter Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center had a main water line that ruptured more than a month ago. It has since been repaired.

Owen said the facility shut off the water supply at 7:30 a.m. to fix other sections of the water pipes. The issues were fixed and the water was turned back on at 4 p.m. However, there is no hot water at this time.

He said the maintenance staff at the facility was working on the water softeners. They expect the issue with the hot water to be resolved by Saturday.

During the time the water was shut off for repairs, Owens said bottled water was provided to the offenders in the housing units and other accommodations were made to bring water in for sanitation purposes.

