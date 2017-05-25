Man accused of breaking into Parma PD evidence room - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of breaking into Parma PD evidence room

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Anthony E. Leisure (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department) Anthony E. Leisure (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A man is accused of breaking into the Parma Police Department evidence room on Tuesday, May 23.

Anthony E. Leisure was charged with second-degree burglary. His bond was set at $25,000.

According to New Madrid  County Sheriff Terry Stevens, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the Parma Police Department. Deputies were told the suspect was in the evidence room.

While on the way to the police department, the sheriff said the suspect, later identified as Anthony E. Leisure, left the crime scene and went to a home on North Cypress Street in Parma.

The sheriff said a Parma city employee told deputies he found Leisure sitting in the evidence room on a table.

He said while processing the scene, deputies found a back door that appeared to have been pried open they also found the evidence room ransacked.

According to the sheriff, they found several guns that were propped against the door and a backpack containing several handguns sitting near the doors to the evidence room.

Deputies found Leisure at a home on North Cypress Street where he was taken into custody.

Sheriff Stevens said they found a handgun magazine and several drug field testing kits on Leisure's person after he was arrested.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

