Recommendations for total solar eclipse watchers

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
State officials in Kentucky are offering some recommendations for eclipse watchers.

  • Choose a specific place to watch the eclipse. If you stop randomly along area highways, you can be issued a citation for impeding traffic. Parking along right of way creates a number of hazards.
  • Restroom facilities will be at a premium. Pick a viewing location with appropriate facilities.
  • Bring an ample supply of food and water for the duration of your planned stay.
  • Have a specific place to stay - Either a hotel room or appropriate campsite.
  • Be prepared for traffic delays. Thousands of visitors may create traffic gridlock at some critical intersections and interchanges, particularly along the I-24 corridor and KY 91 corridor.

