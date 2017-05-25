First Alert: Power restored after Saturday storms

Officials with HerrinFesta Italiana have canceled the Saturday night concert.

Part of the roof was blown off a business near the movie theatre in Dexter, Missouri on Saturday, May 27.

Collage of photos sent in from viewers. (Source: Viewer submitted/cNews)

A First Alert Action Day was issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.

Power outages

According to Shawn C. Seabaugh, communications specialist with Citizens Electric Corporation, strong storms and damaging winds caused a large number of scattered power outages across their service area. Many of the outages were due to trees, from outside of their rights-of-way, falling into lines.

He said approximately 3,000 members were without power on Saturday evening. At the height of the outage, nearly 4,000 members were impacted.

Crews responded and worked throughout the night and into Sunday to restore electric. Crews also replace multiple poles.

All power was restored to members by Sunday evening

Blocked roads

Kentucky

The Livingston County Highway Maintenance Crew reports limbs and small trees down across the central and northern parts of the county. KY 838/Ditney Road is blocked due to a large tree entangled in downed power lines near the Livingston-Crittenden County line. A KYTC crew is on site awaiting arrival of utility crews. The crew reports a number of trees down in the Mt. Pisgah area along KY 1436, along KY 137/River Road, and in the Lola community along KY 838/Ditney Road and KY 133/Lola Road.

KY 1820 and KY 1628 in Carlisle County were closed due to floodwaters. KY 1820 was closed at the 1 to 3 mile marker and KY 1628 was closed at the 3 mile marker.

Missouri

Perry County - Trees across 61 near Longtown, Hwy. T west of Silver Lake, Hwy. B and Hwy. J. Avoid Hwy. B, South Hwy. 61, Hwy. T and Hwy. D. Also PCR 409, 600, 602, 604, 702, 704, 706, 718, 720 and 730. They are closed due to tree and power lines down.

Seeking shelter

Officials with Advance Schools unlocked the FEMA gym in case of a tornado.

City officials in East Prairie, Mo. opened their FEMA shelter to the public.

