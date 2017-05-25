Take a solar eclipse canoe tour on Cache River - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Take a solar eclipse canoe tour on Cache River

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

On August 21, you can take a solar eclipse tour in a canoe on the Cache River.

The tour will set out on the swamp in the early morning when you can see great blue herons, egrets, eagles and more. The longest duration of totality will happen around 1:20 p.m. on the Cache River.

During the tour, a presentation will be given from naturalist guides about solar cycles and eclipses.

Afterward, there will be a catered meal of hamburgers, veggie burgers and hot dogs.

The trip will be about 4-5 miles and last from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make sure you wear weather-appropriate clothing.

It will cost $100 per adult, $75 per teen (12-17) and $60 for those 11 years old and younger. That includes your choice of a single kayak, canoe, special eyeglasses, life vests, snacks, bottled water, catered meal and professional naturalists.

Organizers say there will be a full refund if it's an overcast day or raining.

The registration deadline is August 17. You can call or email whitecranecanoes@gmail.com to register. You can also click here for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly