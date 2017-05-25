Take a solar eclipse canoe tour on Cache River

On August 21, you can take a solar eclipse tour in a canoe on the Cache River.

The tour will set out on the swamp in the early morning when you can see great blue herons, egrets, eagles and more. The longest duration of totality will happen around 1:20 p.m. on the Cache River.

During the tour, a presentation will be given from naturalist guides about solar cycles and eclipses.

Afterward, there will be a catered meal of hamburgers, veggie burgers and hot dogs.

The trip will be about 4-5 miles and last from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make sure you wear weather-appropriate clothing.

It will cost $100 per adult, $75 per teen (12-17) and $60 for those 11 years old and younger. That includes your choice of a single kayak, canoe, special eyeglasses, life vests, snacks, bottled water, catered meal and professional naturalists.

Organizers say there will be a full refund if it's an overcast day or raining.

The registration deadline is August 17. You can call or email whitecranecanoes@gmail.com to register. You can also click here for more information.

