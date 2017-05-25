2 Perry Co., MO sheriff's deputies sworn in with the U.S. Marshals Service

Mathew Schamburg (left) and Delbert Riehn (right) were sworn in as Special Deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service. (Source: Perry Co., MO Sheriff's Office)

Two deputies with the Perry County, MO Sheriff's Office are now Special Deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to Sheriff Gary Schaaf, Captain Delbert Riehn and Detective Mathew Schamburg were sworn in with the Marshals in April. They are assigned as Task Force Officers with the Heartland Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Members of the team locate and arrest suspects with active state and federal warrants who are considered violent offenders.

"Both will continue in their current position with the Sheriff's Office," said Perry County Sheriff Gary J. Schaaf. "And be called upon from time to time to assist in their capacity as Deputy U.S. Marshals to apprehend dangerous individuals. I consider this partnership a win/win for both agencies in that dangerous people are taken out of our communities and my officers gain some valuable training and insight from other agencies in the process. They can then bring these techniques to their jobs as employees of the Perry County Sheriff's Office and help train their co-workers."

Riehn, a 28 year veteran of the sheriff's office, currently supervises the patrol and investigative division at the sheriff's office.

Schamburg has been with the department for six years. Four of those years he served as the School Resource Officer for Perry County School District #32 and most recently as a detective.

