1 hurt after crash involving a deer in McCracken Co., KY

A woman from Fancy Farm had to go to the hospital after she collided with a deer.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, on Clinton Road.

The driver, Regina Elliot, 57, told deputies the deer ran out in front of her.

One lane was closed as crews worked the scene.

