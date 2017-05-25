Martin, TN man charged for violation of drinking age law, burgla - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Martin, TN man charged for violation of drinking age law, burglary, theft

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Garrett Grady (Source: Martin Police Department) Garrett Grady (Source: Martin Police Department)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

A 20-year-old man from Martin, Tennessee faces several charges after running from an officer during the early morning hours of May 25.

According to a release from the police department, an officer on patrol noticed an unoccupied pickup truck near Broadway just after 2:30 a.m. Then, he saw a man getting out of a car nearby, holding what turned out to be a CD case.

Patrolman Garrett Grady started to approach the man, identified as Brandon Yeager, and Yeager reportedly started running.

Grady caught Yeager who was apparently intoxicated. The CD case he was holding was reportedly stolen from the car Grady spotted Yeager getting out of before the chase.

As it turns out, the truck that Grady noticed that sparked the incident with Yeager was reported stolen in Union City, Tenn. the night before.

Yeager faces charges of public intoxication, violation of the drinking age law, burglary from a motor vehicle, and felony theft of property.

