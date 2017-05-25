Lt. Gov. Parson visits Cape Girardeau, MO

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson visited Cape Girardeau on Thursday, May 25.

Parson was at the Isle Casino Event Center at 11:30 a.m. and then visited the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and Codefi on Broadway Street.

Other stops included the Cape County Park Veteran's Freedom Rock Memorial, SEMO Port and Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony at Cape Bible Chapel.

