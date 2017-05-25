Du Quoin State Fair set to rock out starting August 25

Calling all music fans!

No matter what type of tune that gets your toes tapping, there will be something for you at the 2017 Du Quoin State Fair.

The lineup has officially been released for the 11-day fair. That list now includes rapper Nelly. CLICK HERE for a closer look at when artists like who will take the stage and when.

Mayor of Du Quoin, Guy H. Alongi said the fair has a big impact on the region.

"I think its a bigger economical impact for the region than it is for the city because we don't have the motel rooms to hold all the people here. The sales tax for the city of Du Quoin is a big jump but places like Marion and Carbondale get the overflow with the hotels," Mayor Alongi said.

