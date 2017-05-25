MO Secretary of State publishes emergency voter ID rules

The Missouri Secretary of State's Office has published emergency rules to help guide everyone through the new photo voter ID law.

Missouri voters approved the measure in November 2016.

Proponents said the ID requirement will reduce voter fraud.

As of June 1, 2017, voters have to present a photo ID in order to cast a ballot.

You can read the rules on the Missouri Secretary of State's website.

