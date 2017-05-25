MO man accused of setting up fake law enforcement memorial

A Farmington, Missouri man is facing a lawsuit for allegedly misleading donors.

According to Attorney General Josh Hawley, Terry Lemons told donors that he was raising money for a memorial to honor fallen enforcement officers.

Lemons reportedly solicited donations from businesses in southeast Missouri using a "portable memorial."

He used the fake name of "Thin Blue Line Tahoe" and claimed it was a nonprofit corporation, according to Hawley.

Instead, Hawley said Lemons used the money to make his personal Chevrolet Tahoe look like a police patrol vehicle. It has radar equipment, a shotgun, emergency lights, and a computer.

Lemons allegedly used the rest of the money to buy things at bars, restaurants, and an account on match.com

“We will aggressively pursue those who take advantage of Missourians generosity, especially when they dishonor law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities,” said Hawley.

Those who may have given money to Lemons are urged to call the Missouri Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.