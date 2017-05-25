Giant City Park to host hike illustrating plant life

Giant City Park will host a nature hike with Botanist Abel Kinser to give people the opportunity to see the hundreds of species of plants the park has to offer.

Kinser has taught science in Southern Illinois for 12 years and has explored Giant City State Park for decades. The1-mile hike will take place on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested will meet at he Giant City Visitor Center.

This program is free and open to the public with no reservations required. For more info call 618-457-4836.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.