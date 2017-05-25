Miner, MO woman killed in roll-over crash

A Miner, Mo. woman was killed in a roll-over crash in Stoddard County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Route U, just three-miles West of Bernie, around 1:10 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Jennifer Wamble was driving an SUV and over-corrected.

The vehicle then went off the left side of the road and rolled.

Troopers report Wamble was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Wamble died at the scene.

According to Highway Patrol, 21-people have been killed in crashes in 2017 in the Troop E section of the state.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.