This week in music: 1987 U2

Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning we revisit this week in 1987.

Boom Boxes were blaring and MTV was peaking in popularity.

These were the songs at the top of Billboard's Hot 100. At number five was the British band The Cutting Crew with (I Just) Died in Your Arms. It would go on to be The Cutting Crew's biggest and only number one hit.

British Singer Kim Wilde was holding down the number four spot with a remake of an old Supremes hit from the 1960's. You Keep Me Hanging On was Wilde's first number one hit and her final Top 40 single.

Another British act was in the number three position. The Lady in Red was Chris de Burgh's signature song. Although it only peaked at number three in the U-S it climbed to the top of the charts in Canada, The UK, Norway and Belgium.

The only American in the top five this week in '87 was Jody Watley. Looking for a New Love couldn't quite make it to number one on the Hot 100, but it did to Billboard's R&B chart. One of the song's key lines was "Hasta la vista, baby" which became a catch phrase and was even used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie Terminator 2: Judgment Day four years later.

And in the top spot was a band from Ireland. With Or Without You was U2's first number one and the lead single off their best selling album The Joshua Tree. Bono wrote the lyrics to the song, reflecting on the struggle of being part of a musical act and a married man. With Or Without You spent three weeks at number one and it often appears on music critic's lists of the greatest songs of all-time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.



