May 26 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 26 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

He's a country music superstar who has won the CMA and ACM awards for Entertainer of the Year.  His hits include: A Country Boy Can Survive, All My Rowdy Friends are Coming Over Tonight and Man of Steel.  Hank Williams Junior is 68 today.

She's a singer who rose to fame with the band Fleetwood Mac. You heard her on the hits Dreams, Landslide and Edge of Seventeen.  Stevie Nicks is 69 today.

He's a Grammy winner whose hits include: It Ain't Over til It's Over, Are You Gonna Go My Way and American Woman. He's also turned to acting with a role in the Hunger Games movies. Lenny Kravitz is 53 today.

She's a singer who was a member of The Fugees. As a solo artist she's scored a number one hit in 1998 with Doo Wop (That Thing).  Lauren Hill is 42 today.

She's and actress who won critical acclaim for her roles in Fight Club and The King's Speech.  She's also starred in Terminator Salvation, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the live action version of Cinderella. Helena Bonham Carter is 51 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly