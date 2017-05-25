May 26 celebrity birthdays

He's a country music superstar who has won the CMA and ACM awards for Entertainer of the Year. His hits include: A Country Boy Can Survive, All My Rowdy Friends are Coming Over Tonight and Man of Steel. Hank Williams Junior is 68 today.

She's a singer who rose to fame with the band Fleetwood Mac. You heard her on the hits Dreams, Landslide and Edge of Seventeen. Stevie Nicks is 69 today.

He's a Grammy winner whose hits include: It Ain't Over til It's Over, Are You Gonna Go My Way and American Woman. He's also turned to acting with a role in the Hunger Games movies. Lenny Kravitz is 53 today.

She's a singer who was a member of The Fugees. As a solo artist she's scored a number one hit in 1998 with Doo Wop (That Thing). Lauren Hill is 42 today.

She's and actress who won critical acclaim for her roles in Fight Club and The King's Speech. She's also starred in Terminator Salvation, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the live action version of Cinderella. Helena Bonham Carter is 51 today.

